'I'd invite everyone to Downing Street for a drink': What comedian Andy Parsons would do as Prime Minister

After a fairly serious start to the year - with coronavirus, heightened tensions between the US and Iran and Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals - we're joined in this week's episode of the Acting Prime Minister podcast by a comedian to help lighten the mood a bit.

Andy Parsons, a political satirist and panellist on Have I Got News for You and Mock The Week, is currently touring the country with his show "Healing the Nation".

In the podcast where we hand a guest the imaginary keys to Number 10 and ask them what they would do as PM, Andy tells ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand who he'd have in his Cabinet, why he is wary about what a UK-US trade deal could look like - and questioned the outcry over Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G network.