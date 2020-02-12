- ITV Report
-
Australia's wildfires leave 113 animal species in need of urgent help
The Australian wildfires have left 113 animal species in need of "urgent intervention" after months of blazes which left their habitats destroyed.
No species were left extinct by the bushfires, but several species are at "imminent risk of extinction", including the Kangaroo Island dunnart (a marsupial the size of a mouse), Pugh's frog and the Blue Mountains water skink (a form of lizard).
Most of the species had 30% of their habitat destroyed in the fires which ravaged millions of acres in south and east Australia.
Among the species in need of urgent help are koalas, wallabies, the smoky mouse and the giant burrowing frog, as they had "substantial" sections of their habitat destroyed.
The provisional list released by the government's Wildlife and Threatened Species Bushfire Recovery Expert Panel includes species of bird, mammal, reptile, frog and fish.
The report states: "The priority animals were identified based on the extent to which their range has potentially been burnt, how imperilled they were before the fires (for example, whether they were already listed as vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered), and the physical, behavioural and ecological traits which influence their vulnerability to fire."
Some species of freshwater fish are included in the list, as heavy rain could wash large volumes of ash into waterways, putting many at risk.
The Currowan fire, south of Sydney, was finally extinguished on Saturday, after destroying more than 300 homes and razing 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres).
It has been estimated one billion animals and at least 33 people died in Australia's record-breaking wildfires
More than half of the koalas on Australia's iconic Kangaroo Island are thought to have died as a result of the vast blazes.
Fires continues to burn across Australia, so new species may need to be prioritised and added to the list.