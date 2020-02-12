Australia's wildfires leave 113 animal species in need of urgent help

The Australian wildfires have left 113 animal species in need of "urgent intervention" after months of blazes which left their habitats destroyed.

No species were left extinct by the bushfires, but several species are at "imminent risk of extinction", including the Kangaroo Island dunnart (a marsupial the size of a mouse), Pugh's frog and the Blue Mountains water skink (a form of lizard).

Most of the species had 30% of their habitat destroyed in the fires which ravaged millions of acres in south and east Australia.

Among the species in need of urgent help are koalas, wallabies, the smoky mouse and the giant burrowing frog, as they had "substantial" sections of their habitat destroyed.