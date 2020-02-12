Tourists who climbed Ben Nevis in trainers thank mountain rescue team who saved them from blizzard

A helicopter was dispatched to rescue the men, who climbed the mountain in trainers. Credit: Lochaber Mountain Rescue / Facebook

Four men who were rescued from Ben Nevis amid blizzard conditions have thanked the team that saved them with whisky, wine and chocolates. The group called 999 on Monday after getting lost on Scotland's highest mountain in the severe conditions. The group were ill-equipped for the ascent, with three of them wearing trainers. Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said the men had no ice axes, crampons and apparently no map, and were not dressed for winter mountaineering. Temperatures at the top of the mountain have been around -6C (21.2F) for the past few days, with wind chill making it feel significantly colder.

The mountain rescue team posted images on Facebook of the rescue operation. Credit: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team / Facebook

The group were airlifted to safety after it was discovered they were all beginning to suffer from the effects of hypothermia. They were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William and all have since been released. In a statement, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said the men, who were visiting Scotland from overseas, had admitted a "significant error of judgement and are extremely sorry for the results of their actions".

Posting on its Facebook page, the rescue team included an image showing gifts from those rescued, which included a £200 donation. The mountain rescue group said "These were very young guys who without any prompting made a very generous gesture which is very much appreciated. "Not everyone rescued appreciates that we are not full-time or not paid to be at their beck and call."

Ben Nevis is Scotland's highest mountain and can experience severe weather. Credit: PA