Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders narrowly beat Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary. Credit: AP

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight. In his win, the 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist beat back a strong challenge from Mr Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former Midwestern mayor. The dueling Democrats represent different generations, see divergent paths to the nomination and embrace conflicting visions of America’s future.

“We are gonna win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people across this country,” Mr Sanders told supporters . “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.” His opponent struck an optimistic tone, saying: “Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all has shown that we are here to stay.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar finished a strong and surprise third. Credit: AP