China’s coronavirus death toll passes 1,100 but daily rate slows

The death toll from a strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in mainland China has increased by 97 but its daily total has again slowed, health authorities said on Wednesday. The overall number of deaths in the country, which has been largely closed down to prevent the outbreak’s spread, rose to 1,113 The National Health Commission said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, representing a second day of decline.

The total number of cases is around 45,000 globally. In Japan, 39 more people on a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s health ministry said. There are now 169 confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess, quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, among its 3,711 passengers and crew.

The coronavirus has spread to two dozen other countries, having only been identified late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died of Sars, another viral outbreak that originated in China. And the total confirmed cases of the new virus vastly exceed the 8,098 sickened by Sars.

