Can you smell what The Rock is cooking: Will daughter be most electrifying woman in sports entertainment?

The Rock's legacy will continue with his daughter making her own name in WWE.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s family legacy will continue through his daughter Simone - who will be the fourth from her family to step into the WWE ring. The 18-year-old has signed a contract with the wrestling franchise, following in the footsteps of not only her father but also her grandfather and great grandfather, who are both in the Hall of Fame. She is all set to become the WWE’s first fourth-generation star.

Proud father The Rock said on Instagram: “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson, on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt. He added: “Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own. "So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.” Simone, whose grandfather died last month at age 75, wrote on Twitter she is “beyond thankful”. She said: “For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity and ready to get after it. Let’s do this.”

