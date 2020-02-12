Johnson to promote ‘generation of talent’ in Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his Cabinet. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will “promote a generation of talent” in a reshuffle aimed at preparing the Tories for the future. Cabinet ministers who fear for their jobs are braced for a “brutal” process, although it is in the lower ranks of the Government where the biggest changes are expected as the Prime Minister seeks to promote female MPs. In a sign that the Tories are preparing for a lengthy period in government, Mr Johnson wants to give ministerial experience to a range of women who could be promoted to the Cabinet in future reshuffles.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma is tipped for promotion. Credit: PA

There is not expected to be a reduction in the number of female members of the Cabinet, even though Baroness Morgan has already said she intends to leave her ministerial role and the positions of Andrea Leadsom and Theresa Villiers are thought to be vulnerable. Female MPs in line for promotion during the reshuffle process include defence minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, former Brexit minister Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan. Alok Sharma is expected to be promoted from his current Cabinet post at International Development, while Paymaster General Oliver Dowden – who attends Cabinet – is also in line for a bigger job.

Defence minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan is thought to be in line for a promotion. Credit: PA

A No 10 source said: “The Prime Minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for government now and in the future. “He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years. “He will reward those MPs who have worked hard to deliver on this Government’s priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year.” The most junior ministerial rank – parliamentary under-secretary of state level – is likely to have a 50-50 gender split after the reshuffle. By the summer, Mr Johnson also aims to ensure that at least 60% of ministerial aides – the parliamentary private secretaries – will be women, up from 18% at present. Other factors at play in this reshuffle include filling the vacant role in charge of the Cop26 UN climate summit following the sacking of Claire O’Neill and deciding whether Steve Barclay will return to Government after the Brexit department was scrapped following the January 31 departure from the European Union.