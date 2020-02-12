- ITV Report
-
Man charged with murder of Derry journalist Lyra McKee
A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Ms McKee was shot dead by indiscriminate fire in Derry in April last year.
She was observing clashes between police and New IRA dissidents on the Creggan estate.
A statement from Northern Irish police released on Wednesday afternoon said: "The man, from the city who was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.
"He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, 13 February."
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy added: "I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing."
Crimestoppers previously offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information which led to the conviction of those responsible for the freelance journalist's murder.
Local police have asked for anyone with mobile phone footage to upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal.