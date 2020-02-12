Man charged with murder of Derry journalist Lyra McKee

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Ms McKee was shot dead by indiscriminate fire in Derry in April last year.

She was observing clashes between police and New IRA dissidents on the Creggan estate.

A statement from Northern Irish police released on Wednesday afternoon said: "The man, from the city who was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

"He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, 13 February."