New compensation payouts for energy customers ‘will improve switching process’

Energy customers will automatically receive £30 if they experience delays or mistakes when switching supplier. Regulator Ofgem said its new compensation requirements for gas and electricity customers will protect consumers and further boost confidence in the switching process. Customers will receive an automatic £30 payment from suppliers if they are switched by mistake, if their switch takes longer than 15 working days, or if their final bill does not arrive within six weeks. The requirements coming into force from May 1 will give customers further peace of mind that they will be compensated if something goes wrong when they switch, Ofgem said.

It said the moves should also serve as a “wake-up call” for suppliers to cut out problems for customers and get switching right first time. From May 1, customers whose switch does not complete within 15 working days, or who are switched by a supplier by mistake, will receive the payment from the new supplier. The supplier the customer is switching away from must pay out if it fails to issue a final bill within six weeks of a switch. The new guaranteed standards are part of Ofgem’s work to deliver faster and more reliable switching. In 2019 Ofgem introduced a first wave of guaranteed standards, meaning suppliers must pay out if they fail to meet minimum standards around spotting and correcting mistaken switches, or refunding credit balances to customers.

