Scientists investigating mystery radio signals from a galaxy far, far away

A Canadian radio telescope has picked up radio signals thought to be emitted from a galaxy half a billion light-years away.

Known as fast radio bursts (FRB) they were picked up by the CHIME telescope, based near Okanagan Falls in British Columbia.

The radio signals appear to follow a pattern, which repeats every 16.35 days. Over four days, the radio signals would be received twice an hour, before the signal would go silent for another 12 days.

The phenomena first came to the attention of scientists in 2007, puzzling astronomers as to what their source is.

More and more signals like this one are being discovered; until 2016 scientists only knew of one repeating FRB, which was discovered at the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico.

Deborah Good, an astronomer at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, told Scientific American the signal detected was the lowest-frequency FRB discovered so far, appearing at a wavelength of 400 megahertz, breaking the previous record of 700 megahertz.