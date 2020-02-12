Scientists seek breakthrough on bile duct cancer resistance to chemotherapy

A tiny molecule that plays a key role in “rewiring” cancer cells could be the reason why most bile duct cancers are resistant to chemotherapy, scientists believe.

Researchers have discovered that the molecule, known as micro RNA, reconfigures the “signalling networks” in bile duct cancer cells, allowing them to survive the onslaught of chemotherapy.

The team believes developing drugs to target this micro RNA could make chemotherapy much more effective.

Professor Paul Workman, chief executive of the Institute of Cancer Research in London and the study’s co-author, added: “Bile duct cancer is becoming increasingly common around the world and survival rates are very poor, so there is an urgent need to develop better therapies for people with advanced disease whose treatment stops working.

“This new study shows the potential of targeting molecules called micro RNAs as a new form of treatment for drug-resistant cancers.”

Unlike other forms of RNA, which translate the DNA code into proteins, micro RNAs are responsible for controlling the biological networks that cells use to exchange information.

While these signalling networks play an important role in the upkeep of healthy cells, the researchers found that a particular type of micro RNA, called MIR1249, causes cancer cells to co-opt this mechanism, making them resistant to chemotherapy treatment.