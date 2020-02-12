Search continues for British woman missing in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand are continuing to search for a British woman who went missing while hiking over the weekend.

Stephanie Simpson was reported missing on Monday morning after failing to "keep an appointment", police say.

The 32-year-old had gone hiking in Mount Aspiring National Park on New Zealand's South Island.

In a post on Facebook, the backpacker's family said she was last sighted "on Saturday at 2pm [...] just before bad weather set in".

They added: "We remain positive for her safe return."