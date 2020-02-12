- ITV Report
Search continues for British woman missing in New Zealand
Police in New Zealand are continuing to search for a British woman who went missing while hiking over the weekend.
Stephanie Simpson was reported missing on Monday morning after failing to "keep an appointment", police say.
The 32-year-old had gone hiking in Mount Aspiring National Park on New Zealand's South Island.
In a post on Facebook, the backpacker's family said she was last sighted "on Saturday at 2pm [...] just before bad weather set in".
They added: "We remain positive for her safe return."
New Zealand police continued their search on Wednesday, with teams working through the night to cover what they described as a "large search area"
Authorities deployed a search helicopter as well as a police dog unit to cover the "difficult terrain" around the national park.
Thermal imaging drones are being added to the search effort in a bid to locate the 32-year-old - thought to be from Essex.
According to her Facebook profile, Ms Simpson moved to Wanaka in New Zealand in November 2019 where she works as a landscape gardener.
Police continue to appeal for information and are asking anyone who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and saw or spoke to Stephanie, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley to contact them.