Worthing Hospital A&E staff member is one of eight UK coronavirus cases

One of the eight coronavirus cases in the UK is a healthcare worker at Worthing Hospital A&E Credit: PA

A healthcare worker at Worthing Hospital is among the eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Staff at the West Sussex hospital received a memo on Tuesday telling them a member of staff working in the A&E department had been diagnosed with the disease. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said that all services at the hospital, including surgery and out patients, are operating normally. It is understood the healthcare worker at Worthing Hospital is not the same person as the locum doctor working in Brighton, who is also one of the eight cases. Meanwhile, it is understood two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire are being tested for the illness and are being held in isolation. One of the men is understood to have been recently transferred from a Thai jail. They are both reported to be suffering flu-like symptoms.

There are now 169 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Credit: AP

It comes as the death toll from the disease rose to 1,115, but the rate of diagnosed infections in China, which has born the brunt of infections and all but two deaths, slowed. China's National Health Commission said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, representing a second day of decline. The total number of cases is around 45,000 globally. In Japan, 39 more people on a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for the strain of coronavirus - also known as Covid-19 - the country’s health ministry said. There are now 169 confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess, quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, among its 3,711 passengers and crew, making it the highest concentration of cases in the world. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 1,358 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, of which 1,350 were confirmed negative and eight positive, the Department of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus has slowed for a second day. Credit: AP

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister praised the response of the NHS and said anyone concerned should “simply follow their advice”. Speaking in Birmingham, Mr Johnson said: “We are a great country, we have got a fantastic NHS, we have got fantastic doctors and advice, and they should simply take the advice of the NHS. “People have every reason to be confident and calm about all that kind of thing… all the coronavirus, and any threats from disease.” It came as Steve Walsh, the businessman at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus, thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he is “fully recovered”. Mr Walsh, 53, from Hove in East Sussex – who is still in quarantine at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, picked up coronavirus while at a conference in Singapore. On his way back to the UK, he stopped off for several days at a French ski chalet, where five Britons were subsequently infected with the virus.

Steve Walsh has been treated at St Thomas' Hospital in London. Credit: PA

He is also linked to at least five further cases of coronavirus in the UK, including the doctor working at the Brighton surgery, and was dubbed a "super-spreader" of the illness. It is thought the doctor was acting as a locum at County Oak Medical Centre and had only carried out one day of admin work there recently and had not had any direct contact with patients. A second branch of the surgery also closed, but Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed they would reopen soon following “deep cleaning”. Mr Walsh is also linked to one male patient who was taken ill in Mallorca. Speaking from hospital, Mr Walsh, a cub scout leader, said in a statement: “I would like to thank the NHS for their help and care – whilst I have fully recovered, my thoughts are with others who have contracted coronavirus." He also gave thanks to his "friends, family and colleagues for their support during recent weeks".

The Grenadier pub in Hove, East Sussex, one of the locations visited by the Brighton businessman, Steve Walsh Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the Scout Association said Mr Walsh had not been to any Scout meetings since his return to the UK, and wished him a quick recovery. It comes as the World Health Organisation announced a name for the new coronavirus – Covid-19. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference a name was decided that “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease”.

China has born the brunt of the coronavirus infections and deaths. Credit: AP

Also on Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the Commons that new funding was being launched immediately “to support any urgent works the NHS needs for the coronavirus response, such as the creation of further isolation areas and other necessary facilities”. Earlier, Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England (PHE), said “contact tracing” run by PHE was “working very well”. He added: “I should say that the people who are of concern are those who have had very close contact with somebody with coronavirus, face-to-face contact or within a two-metre range for 15 minutes or more.” Prof Cosford said PHE was working to trace the small number of contacts of the two doctors, including a Brighton GP, who were among the four new cases announced on Monday. In Brighton, Patcham Nursing Home said on Tuesday that it has “closed to all visitors” after one of the infected GPs visited a patient there about a week ago. A spokesperson for the care home said no one was unwell and the closure was a precaution.

A man in protective clothing cleaning the County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton. Credit: PA