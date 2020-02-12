This Country star Michael Sleggs honoured in final series of show

This Country star Michael Sleggs has been honoured in the final series of the hit show, following his death at the age of 33. He played the character Michael “Slugs” Slugette, having been written in to the script by the show’s creators, his friends Daisy May and Charlie Cooper. The first episode of the third and final series is entitled A Letter From Slugs and is a tribute to the actor, who died in July following heart problems.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Coopers, who play cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, described Sleggs as “an integral part” of the BBC show. They spoke at a screening of This Country in their home town of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, about how it felt to film the third series without him. Charlie said: “It was so difficult. I think we always wanted to include him and I know he wanted to be included. “It was really tough filming those scenes but we had to be truthful to that character and the storyline. “I genuinely don’t think this show would have been half as popular or successful if it hadn’t been for Michael. “He totally embodied the whole spirit of the show.” Sleggs’ family were present at the Cirencester screening, held in the town’s Bingham Hall, when the episode in tribute to him was played. Daisy May said: “It was so important to us to have him in the third series because he was such an integral part of the show. “He was so funny. We miss him so much.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.