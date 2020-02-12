Woman jailed after trying to open Jet2 plane door mid-flight

A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight while yelling "I’m going to kill you all" has been jailed for two years.

Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines, and two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, the court was told.

She later said she “blacked out and didn’t really remember what happened” after mixing alcohol with medication, said prosecutor Michael Crimp.

The 26-year-old defendant, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, admitted at an earlier hearing to endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe on the Jet2 flight to Dalaman in Turkey on June 22 last year.