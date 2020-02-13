50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries

A range of commemorative 50p coins will be emblazoned with dinosaurs to mark Britain’s contribution to discovering the prehistoric creatures.

The coins will feature three different dinosaurs, the fossils of which led British anatomist Sir Richard Owen to coin the term “Dinosauria” in a paper in 1842, the Royal Mint and Natural History Museum said.

The renowned Victorian scientist applied the name, meaning “fearfully great lizards”, after realising the fossils of Megalosaurus, Iguanodon and Hylaeosaurus shared common characteristics.