Baby death families told there were 'failings in leadership' at East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust maternity services

Harry Richford was born by emergency Caesarean section on November 2, 2017. Credit: Family handout/ITV News

The Government has said there were "failings in leadership and governance" at an NHS trust under investigation following a number of possibly preventable baby deaths. East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed in January there had been at least seven preventable baby deaths in their hospitals since 2016. Last month an inquest found the death of Harry Richford, who died just seven days after he was born at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate was "wholly avoidable".

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Government has now announced "immediate actions" to deal with issues in the maternity service at the Trust. In a written ministerial statement on Thursday morning, Nadine Dorries said an investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch found "a number of safety concerns" at the Trust's hospitals, including:

The availability of skilled staff, particularly out of hours

Access to neonatal resuscitation equipment

The speed with which patient concerns are escalated up to senior clinicians and obstetricians

Failings in leadership and governance.

The health minister added: "It is clear that the challenges at East Kent point to a range of issues [...] But it would be wrong to speculate that there is one single cause."

Nadine Dorries said an 'independent clinical support team' will be sent into the Trust.

The statement announced a range of measures in a bid to improve services at the Trust, including sending an "independent clinical support team" into the hospitals to ensure all measures possible are being taken. Expressing "deepest sympathies for the patients and families of those affected" by the failings at the Trust, Ms Dorries said: "When things go wrong that lead to harm, it is devastating for all concerned."

