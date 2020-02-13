Who paid for PM's £15,000 holiday? Boris Johnson urged to 'come clean' over mystery gift

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds went on holiday to Caribbean island Mustique. Credit: PA/Instagram/mustiqueisland

The Prime Minister is being urged to "come clean" over who paid for his £15,000 luxury Caribbean holiday, after a Tory donor denied financing the New Year trip. Labour says Mr Johnson should face a parliamentary investigation unless he reveals who paid for the trip. Boris Johnson claimed in the Commons' register of members' interests that the holiday he and girlfriend Carrie Symonds took to St Vincent and the Grenadines was paid for by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross. But the multi-millionaire businessman told the Daily Mail he only helped the Prime Minister find the accommodation and denied fronting up any cash for the villa. Labour has called for the PM to provide answers over the trip or else face a parliamentary inquiry.

The Prime Minister’s entry in the Commons register of members’ interests Credit: Parliament.UK Screengrab/PA

"Boris Johnson must come clean about who has paid for his luxury trip," said Jon Trickett, the party's shadow cabinet office minister. "If he fails to do so, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards should step in and make him fess up. "The public deserves to know who is paying for their Prime Minister's jaunts." Mr Johnson was criticised during the holiday for not cutting it short following the break-out of international tensions when the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry accused Mr Johnson of "sunning himself" while leaving Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to chair three emergency Cobra meetings about the assassination. In a declaration published on Wednesday, Mr Johnson announced in the MPs' register that he had accepted "accommodation for a private holiday for my partner and me, value £15,000". The private holiday lasted from December 26 to January 5, according to the entry in the register, and names Mr Ross as the financial provider. But Mr Ross told the Mail the former London mayor had asked him for help finding accommodation on the island Mustique, where he and his girlfriend reportedly stayed, but that he had not provided the villa.

Mr Johnson claimed the holiday was paid for by David Ross, co-founder of Carphone Warehouse. Credit: PA