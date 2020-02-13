- ITV Report
-
Cabinet reshuffle: The winners and losers
Boris Johnson has carried out his first major Cabinet reshuffle since his resounding win in the December general election.
The biggest bombshell of the day was Sajid Javid's resignation, but that followed the surprise purge of several senior Tories.
High-profile women lost their jobs, with Theresa Villiers, Andrea Leadsom, and Esther Mcvey all being sacked.
Aside from Mr Javid's resignation, the next biggest shock was the sacking of Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, which was branded "disastrous".
Mr Smith was replaced as Northern Ireland Secretary by Brandon Lewis.
The loss of Mr Smith - who was recently involved in brokering a deal to restore power-sharing in NI - caused furious reaction from many of his supporters.
DUP leader Arlene Foster, Irish premier Leo Varadkar and deputy leader Simon Coveney all commended Mr Smith for his service.
Taoiseach Varadkar hailed Mr Smith as "one of Britain's finest politicians of our time".
Marty Adams, from historical abuse victims' campaign group Survivors Together, said: "Stormont faces a rocky road ahead and to sack the architect of the New Deal, New Decade would be disastrous."
Other promotions and demotions:
- Geoffrey Cox - sacked as attorney general
- Suella Braverman - appointed new attorney general
- Theresa Villiers - sacked as environment secretary
- George Eustice - promoted to environment secretary
- Stephen Barclay - appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Andrea Leadsom - sacked as business secretary
- Stephen Barclay - appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Alok Sharma - new business secretary and minister for COP26
- Esther McVey - sacked as housing minister
- Nusrat Ghani - sacked as transport minister
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan - appointed International Development Secretary
- Oliver Dowden - made new secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport
- Zach Goldsmith - appointed Foreign Office minister
- James Brokenshire - appointed a Home Office minister
- Dominic Raab - remains Foreign Secretary
- George Freeman - sacked as transport minister
- Chris Skidmore - sacked as universities minister
- Michael Gove - remains Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Matt Hancock - remains health secretary
- Liz Truss - remains in her role as secretary for international trade
- Gavin Williamson - remains in his post as Education Secretary
- Robert Jenrick - keeps his job as Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary
- Therese Coffey - staying in post as Work and Pensions Secretary
- Jacob Rees-Mogg - remains leader of the House of Commons
- Grant Shapps - remains transport secretary
- Mark Spencer - remains chief whip
- Simon Hart - remains Welsh secretary
- Alister Jack - remains Scottish secretary
- Kit Malthouse - remains Home Office minister