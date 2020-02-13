Cabinet reshuffle: The winners and losers

Boris Johnson has carried out his first major Cabinet reshuffle since his resounding win in the December general election.

The biggest bombshell of the day was Sajid Javid's resignation, but that followed the surprise purge of several senior Tories.

High-profile women lost their jobs, with Theresa Villiers, Andrea Leadsom, and Esther Mcvey all being sacked.

Aside from Mr Javid's resignation, the next biggest shock was the sacking of Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, which was branded "disastrous".

Mr Smith was replaced as Northern Ireland Secretary by Brandon Lewis.