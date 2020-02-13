- ITV Report
Cabinet reshuffle: Boris Johnson wields axe purge of senior Tories begins
Boris Johnson has embarked on a purge of senior Tories in his Cabinet reshuffle, with high profile casualties including Julian Smith and Geoffrey Cox.
Several women have also lost their jobs, with Theresa Villiers, Andrea Leadsom, Esther Mcvey and Nusrat Ghani all being sacked.
Mr Smith was the first casualty of the Cabinet reshuffle after being fired as Northern Ireland secretary, causing furious reaction from many of his supporters.
His sacking was swiftly followed by that of universities minister Chris Skidmore, who joked that he'd been promoted "to be a better dad" thanks to the reshuffle.
Ms Leadsom, who lost her job as business secretary, tweeted saying "it has been a real privilege to serve in Government for the last six years".
Ms McVey, who was sacked as housing minister, said she was "very sorry" to have lost her role in government.
Ms Villiers has been sacked as environment secretary "to make way for someone new", she said.
Nusrat Ghani, who was a transport minister, said it was a "huge privilege" to have served for two years.
Geoffrey Cox, who yesterday made thinly veiled plea to keep his job as attorney general said he had been "truly privileged to have served" in government "during the recent turbulent political times".
Following the loss of five female ministers, plus the resignation of Baroness Nicky Morgan, it is expected there will be an influx of new women into Cabinet.
It is reported many will be given junior ministerial positions with a the aim of further promotions in future reshuffles.
Julian Smith said on Twitter: "Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege.
"I am extremely grateful to Boris Johnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country.
"The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much."
Mr Skidmore tweeted: "Got a promotion in the #reshuffle to be a better Dad with more time to spend with this gorgeous little one.... Thanks everyone who I've had the chance to work with and the civil service teams that have supported me- you have all been amazing."
Many have criticised the sacking of Mr Smith, who just weeks ago was involved in brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.
Democratic Unionist Party Leader Arlene Foster thanked Mr Smith for his "incredible" service and commended his "dedication".
Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Coveney replied to Julian Smith on Twitter saying: "U have been such an effective SOS for NI at a time of real challenge & risk.
"Without your leadership I don't believe NI would have a Govt today. Thank you @JulianSmithUK for your trust, friendship and courage; UK & #Ireland can look to future with more confidence because of it."
Marty Adams of historical abuse victims campaign group Survivors Together had earlier said sacking Mr Smith, who helped broker the deal to restore the Stormont administration, would be "disastrous", adding: "We won't find his like again."