Cabinet reshuffle: Boris Johnson wields axe purge of senior Tories begins

Boris Johnson has embarked on a purge of senior Tories in his Cabinet reshuffle, with high profile casualties including Julian Smith and Geoffrey Cox.

Several women have also lost their jobs, with Theresa Villiers, Andrea Leadsom, Esther Mcvey and Nusrat Ghani all being sacked.

Mr Smith was the first casualty of the Cabinet reshuffle after being fired as Northern Ireland secretary, causing furious reaction from many of his supporters.

His sacking was swiftly followed by that of universities minister Chris Skidmore, who joked that he'd been promoted "to be a better dad" thanks to the reshuffle.

Ms Leadsom, who lost her job as business secretary, tweeted saying "it has been a real privilege to serve in Government for the last six years".

Ms McVey, who was sacked as housing minister, said she was "very sorry" to have lost her role in government.

Ms Villiers has been sacked as environment secretary "to make way for someone new", she said.

Nusrat Ghani, who was a transport minister, said it was a "huge privilege" to have served for two years.

Geoffrey Cox, who yesterday made thinly veiled plea to keep his job as attorney general said he had been "truly privileged to have served" in government "during the recent turbulent political times".