Concern and confusion in China as reporting system for coronavirus cases changed

Thousands of soldiers in masks have arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in scenes reminiscent of war. Their task is to help combat coronavirus.

It comes as China revealed a dramatic increase in the number of cases. The rise has been attributed to a change in the reporting system.

In Hubei province, where the virus is thought to have started, an additional 254 deaths were confirmed on Thursday.

It pushes the total number of fatalities across China to 1,367.

It comes amid a change in how the cases are recorded. Up until now, only those given the official test were included in the figures - not those suffering or dying from symptoms.

Liu Pei'en believes the figures still don't add up. His father died before he could be given the test.