- ITV Report
Coronavirus and Government's stance on tech companies lead Thursday's papers
The coronavirus in London and the government going head-to-head with some of the world’s biggest tech companies are among the stories leading Thursday’s papers.
The Guardian and the Metro lead with updates on Covid-19, including the first confirmed case in London.
The Times also reports on the coronavirus in London alongside a story on Boris Johnson attempting to “water down” sanctions on social media companies.
Children’s charities and senior MPs are “dismayed” over the government’s lack of urgency to empower watchdog Ofcom, according to the i.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace being in the firing line as the Prime Minister prepares a reshuffle of the cabinet.
Moving to the NHS, the Daily Express says the government’s decision to slash red tape will “boost patient care”.
And the Daily Mirror reports on the “bullying and mistreatment” faced by doctors in stretched hospitals.
An interview with the Duchess of Cornwall leads the Daily Mail.
The Israeli military’s use of out of date data is endangering civilian lives, according to The Independent.
The Financial Times reports on BP’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
And the Daily Star says the incoming Storm Dennis will “unleash 72 hours of torrential rain” on Britain.