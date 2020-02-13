Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested after digging up lawn outside government offices

Seven members of Extinction Rebellion have been arrested after digging up a patch of grass outside government offices in central London.

The environmental group staged its latest protest on Thursday morning, shortly before 10am at Marsham Street in Westminster, where the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government is based.

The group said on social media it was staging the protest in support of a Durham mining community which is rallying against expansion of a coal mine.

Members of the group, dressed in suits, used shovels to dig holes in the ground outside the offices.

They encouraged the communities minister, Robert Jenrick, to "reject approval" for the coal mine, adding "we are in a hole, stop digging" in a Tweet.