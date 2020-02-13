Fire fears sparked by ‘intense flaring’ at chemical plant

Assurances have been issued by an environmental agency after “intense flaring” at a chemical plant in Fife sparked alarm. The “flames” from ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran plant near Cowdenbeath could be seen for miles on Thursday night, with many taking to social media to express fears. One Twitter user in Edinburgh described the flare “as bright as streetlights” despite being 12 miles away.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The restart of the plant is in its final stage, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) previously issuing a warning about elevated flaring, which “may fluctuate in size”. Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt tweeted that “the flaring was the most intense I’ve ever seen”. He also told the PA news agency: “The ‘fire’ is the flame from the elevated stack at ExxonMobil’s plant in Cowdenbeath. “Although it’s pretty intense and a worrying sight, it’s not a fire.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.