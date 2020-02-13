Why has Sajid Javid quit as Chancellor in a row over his closest aides? Asks Robert Peston

Why has Sajid Javid quit as Chancellor?

Because he wanted his political advisers to be his own courtiers and servants, as is the tradition, and not those of Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s chief aide.

To the contrary, Johnson agreed with Cummings that Javid’s current special advisers should be dismissed and replaced with new advisers who would answer and report to Cummings.

The PM and Cummings believe the success of the government in these challenging times require Downing St and the Treasury to act, as far as possible, as one seamless unit.