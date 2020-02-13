- ITV Report
Nestlé pulls sales of low-sugar bars for 'not meeting consumer expectations'
Nestlé is pulling its low-sugar chocolate bar from shelves less than two years since launching for “not meeting consumer expectations”.
The Milkybar Wowsomes were introduced in March 2018, promising 30% less sugar thanks to its ‘structured sugar’ content.
The chocolate giant admitted lessons needed to be learned from the product’s failure but has already promised and a new and improved chocolate.
“We have learned a lot from the launch of Wowsomes, which did not meet consumer expectations, and we have used these learnings to develop an even higher performing, more versatile and affordable sugar reduction technology,” a spokesperson said.
“We are now concentrating our efforts on a rapid rollout of this solution. The first launches using the new technology are scheduled to take place in mid-2020.”
The company says it has reduced sugar in its products by an average of 34% and remains committed to doing so.
At the time of launch, company CEO Stefano Agostini heralded the use of new technology that claimed to reduce sugar content but keep the same taste.
He added: “A new product like Milkybar Wowsomes introduces greater choice and allows parents to treat their children with chocolate that tastes great but has less sugar.
“We are demonstrating how we can, and will, contribute to a healthier future and that we take our public health responsibilities very seriously.”