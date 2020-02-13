Remaining unsettled

This Evening and Tonight: Rain and showers dying out, then most parts dry with cloud breaking and clear spells developing. Turning frosty in places, especially in the north with a severe frost over Scottish snow cover. A few fog patches forming.

Friday: A bright start in the east. A band of wet and windy weather will move eastwards across most parts through the day. Sunny spells and showers following across northwestern parts.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Spells of very wet and windy weather affecting all parts, especially over the weekend in association with storm Dennis. Mild.