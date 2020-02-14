Billie Eilish releases sombre James Bond track No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has released her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die. Credit: PA

Billie Eilish has released her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die. The 18-year-old pop sensation – the youngest artist ever to record a 007 title track – revealed a haunting ballad exploring themes of lies and betrayal. It features heavy use of the piano as well as Eilish’s signature whisper while fans of the franchise will recognise the chord that ends the song, taken from Monty Norman’s original Bond theme. In recording the track, Eilish – who will perform it live for the first time at the Brit Awards next week – joins an illustrious list of artists including Adele, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help?” Eilish asks on No Time To Die, which she co-wrote with her brother and collaborator Finneas. It gradually builds up to a point where Eilish sings: “Fool me once, fool me twice. You’ll never see me cry, there’s just no time to die.” No Time To Die has proved to be a hit with both fans and critics, while Bond music historian Jon Burlingame said he would be surprised if the song did not earn Eilish an Oscar nomination next year. If she did end up winning for best original song, Los Angeles-born Eilish would be following in the footsteps of Adele and Smith, who both won Academy Awards for their Bond tracks. The teenager revealed she and Finneas wrote it in three days.