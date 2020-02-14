Body of British hiker Stephanie Simpson found in New Zealand national park

British hiker Stephanie Simpson's body has been found in New Zealand's Mount Aspiring National Park, where she went missing several days ago.

Searchers had earlier found items thought to belong to Ms Simpson in the Pyke Creek area, including a back pack and a pair of boots.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood of West Coast Search and Rescue said. said police extended their condolences to Ms Simpson's family "at this tragic time".

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Ms Simpson, 32, and originally from the Basildon area of Essex, was reported missing on Monday after she did not turn up to her job as a gardener in the Wanaka area, where she had been living.

She had told friends she had planned to go hiking in Mount Aspiring National Park at the weekend.