Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon adds to unique father and sons shirt collection

Gianluigi Buffon, centre, has played with and against some of the world's greatest players and now their sons. Credit: PA

As a 42-year-old who has won everything the sport has to offer, it is surprising that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is still ticking off milestones but he has unique and growing collection of shirts. The career of a professional footballer is usually a short one, but Buffon has been the top of his sport for 25 years, allowing him to play with and against some of the greats of the game ... and now their children adding their matchworn shirts to his vast haul.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Buffon has a growing collection of shirts of both father and son, which is no surprise for a man who made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in 1995. On Thursday night, Buffon was part of the Juventus team which drew away at AC Milan, who included teenage midfielder Daniel Maldini, the son of Buffon's former Italy teammate Paolo.

Daniel Maldini, left, and his father Paolo, right. Credit: PA

Buffon said after the match: "In my collection I have Enrico Chiesa and his son, George Weah and his son, Paolo Maldini and his son. Now I’m waiting for their grandchildren!" The fathers are certainly an impressive list of players, with George Weah being a Ballon d'Or winner, while Paolo Maldini won the European Cup on five occasions.

Federico Chiesa, left, and his father Enrico, right. Credit: PA

Enrico Chiesa's son Federico has already played 17 times for Italy, adding to the 22 caps his father won during his career.

Marcus Thuram, left, and his father Lillian, right. Credit: PA

During his playing career Weah Sr locked horns with Buffon on numerous occasions. The goalkeeper moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a one-season spell, in which he was part of the same squad as teenager Timothy.

Timothy Weah, left, and his father George, right. Credit: PA

During Buffon's time in the French capital he also played against Marcus Thuram, the son of Lillian who he played alongside for Juventus and came up against at international level when Italy faced France down the years. Buffon might not get to play against any of the grandchildren but he is certainly in with a chance of ticking off a few more offspring of famous footballers.