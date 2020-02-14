Cambodia PM greets passengers from cruise ship shunned over Covid-19 fears

Hundreds of passengers from a cruise ship which was turned away from ports over coronavirus fears were handed flowers by the prime minister of Cambodia after the vessel was allowed to dock. Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to let the Westerdam dock at the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam had barred the ship. The boat was unwelcome even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the Covid-19 viral illness had been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members. Some 20 passengers had reported stomach aches or fever, but tests for the virus at the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh showed none had the illness.

Mr Hun said: “Today, although Cambodia is a poor country, Cambodia has always joined the international community to solve the problems that the world and our region are facing. “If Cambodia did not allow this ship to dock here, where should this ship go? “I want to inform Cambodians and the world that me coming here even for a short time means this is no time for discrimination and to be scared, but a time for everyone to be in solidarity to solve the problems we are facing now.” The passengers cheered as they walked toward waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship’s deck. “How wonderful it is to be here. Thank you very much to the prime minister. He has a wonderful heart,” said Anna Marie Melon, from Queensland, Australia.

