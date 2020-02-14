Care home workers playing Cupid for romantic residents

Care home workers are playing Cupid to help residents find love and companionship, a poll suggests.

Around a third (32%) of those working in care homes say they have actively assisted people who have feelings for each other to spend time together.

The Valentine’s Day survey, which questioned 2,077 care home owners, managers and staff, also found around one in 10 say their residents go on dates.

Sue Learner, editor of carehome.co.uk, which carried out the poll, said the findings show love and romance are “very much alive” in care homes.