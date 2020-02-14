Carpenter called Storm Denniss inundated with Facebook messages

A cabinet maker from North Yorkshire has been the subject of more than 50 abusive messages – because his name is Storm Denniss.

Storm Dennis is forecast to batter large swathes of the country this weekend, with 70mph winds and up to 140mm (5.5in) of rain in some areas.

Mr Denniss, from Whitby, said the number of messages he has been receiving keeps increasing, but he is not offended and can see the funny side.

Messages sent include: “Na pal, stay away from mine this weekend, your kid has already ruined mi fence.”