Customer stops fleeing 'shoplifter' by perfectly-timed shopping trolley push

A quick-thinking customer managed to stop an alleged shoplifter by pushing a shopping trolley filled with groceries in their way, as they fled the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the incident in a car park in Peachtree, a city in Georgia, USA.

It shows the customer watching a man running out of the store pursued by security officers.

He soon decides to intervene by shoving his shopping trolley in the path of the fleeing man, tripping him up and allowing security to apprehend him.