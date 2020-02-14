Duchess of Cambridge says childhood experiences shared with her 'amazing granny' inspires how she raises children

The Duchess of Cambridge appears on the latest episode of Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge says the childhood experiences she shared with her "amazing granny" are ones she now tries to give her own children. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate said time with her grandmother was an aspect of her younger years that "really stood out" for her. She told author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher it was part of her childhood she would like her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to experience. "I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us," Kate said in her first podcast interview. "And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting children to hear about life in the Mumbles and talk about the Duchess's landmark survey on the early years '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives. Credit: PA

Kate spoke about her views on the parenting podcast, which is due to air on Saturday, following a visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School. The episode looks at the Five Big Questions On The Under Fives, which is a survey launched by Kate in January to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive. The month-long online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate's Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and the data will guide the duchess' future work. The Five Big questions on the Under-Fives has now attracted 200,000 responses. "What we're doing with the survey is asking people - what is it that matters for them in raising their children today," Kate said. "It's going to take a long time, I'm talking about a generational change, but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of early childhood development. "It's not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes."

Kate talks about Early Years and her landmark survey 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives. Credit: PA