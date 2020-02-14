- ITV Report
-
Emily Thornberry 'knocked out of Labour leadership contest'
Emily Thornberry has been knocked out the Labour leadership contest after failing to secure the required number of nominations from local parties.
The Shadow Foreign Secretary secured 31 nominations from Constituency Labour Parties (CLP), but fell just short of the 33 required.
She had technically until midnight on Friday, but no more CLPs are expected to declare their support tonight.
It leaves Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy as the three candidates who will definitely make the ballot.
Writing on Twitter hours before the deadline, Mrs Thornberry wrote: "We only need 3 more nominations to get on the ballot. Your CLP can make all the difference! Nominate me to get the widest range of voices, skills and experience on the ballot.
"Labour members deserve to have the widest and best possible choice when deciding our next leader."
Mrs Thornberry also failed to secure nominations from any of the affliated organisations.
Her elimination from the contest means her name will not go out on the ballot paper which goes out to members, who have until April 2 to vote for their replacement for Jeremy Corbyn.
It leaves Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey as the remaining leadership candidates.
Sir Keir is the frontrunner in the competition, having secured the vast majority of local party nominations.
The Shadow Brexit Secretary led the way, securing 374 out of the 641 CLP nominations.
Rebecca Long-Bailey came second with 164 with Lisa Nandy in third with 72, according to CLP nominations.
In the deputy leadership race, Angela Rayner came out on top with 365 nominations.
Dawn Butler finished with 82, Richard Burgon with 77, Ian Murray with 60 and Rosena Allin-Khan with 52.