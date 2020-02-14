Emily Thornberry 'knocked out of Labour leadership contest'

Emily Thornberry has been knocked out the Labour leadership contest after failing to secure the required number of nominations from local parties.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary secured 31 nominations from Constituency Labour Parties (CLP), but fell just short of the 33 required.

She had technically until midnight on Friday, but no more CLPs are expected to declare their support tonight.

It leaves Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy as the three candidates who will definitely make the ballot.

Writing on Twitter hours before the deadline, Mrs Thornberry wrote: "We only need 3 more nominations to get on the ballot. Your CLP can make all the difference! Nominate me to get the widest range of voices, skills and experience on the ballot.