Harry and Meghan's staff lose their jobs as royal couple prepare to leave

Staff who work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being made redundant as Buckingham Palace prepares to shut down their office.

It’s thought around 15 members of the Royal Household, who have been employed to work for Harry and Meghan, will have to leave their jobs in the Spring.

It’s the inevitable consequence of the Sussexes’ decision to step down as working members of the Royal Family and move to North America.

Buckingham Palace had set up a separate household, at the couple’s request, when they split their office from Harry’s brother and sister-in-law William and Kate last year.

All four of the younger royals used to work out of Kensington Palace but a new office, with staff, was created for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex based in a suite of offices at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan hired an experienced communications chief, Sara Latham, who had previously worked for Hillary Clinton, to promote their work and deal with the media attention around them and their new son Archie.