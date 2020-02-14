Johnson to chair Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

Boris Johnson will chair the first meeting of his new-look Cabinet after a dramatic reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid quit as chancellor. Several senior heads rolled as the Prime Minister recast his top ministerial team on Thursday – with Mr Javid ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10. The former chancellor chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Mr Johnson’s shake-up. Mr Javid accused the PM of setting conditions “any self-respecting minister” would reject – seen as a thinly veiled swipe at his successor.

And he told Mr Johnson in his resignation letter that he believed it was “important as leaders to have trusted teams that reflect the character and integrity that you would wish to be associated with”. The bombshell – less than a month before the Budget – follows tensions between the ex-chancellor and the PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings. In August, Mr Cummings fired Mr Javid’s aide Sonia Khan and it appears Number 10 wanted to go further in keeping a closer eye on him. The move – viewed by critics as a power grab by Mr Cummings – means Britain is on to its third chancellor in a year.

Downing Street refused to guarantee that next month’s Budget would go ahead as scheduled, with a spokesman saying only that “extensive preparations have already been carried out for the Budget and they will continue at pace”. Mr Javid’s departure came after Julian Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Northern Ireland secretary just weeks after brokering the deal that restored the power-sharing administration at Stormont. In other moves, Andrea Leadsom was sacked as business secretary, Theresa Villiers lost her job as environment secretary and Geoffrey Cox was removed from his post as attorney general. Esther McVey lost her role as housing minister, and the total number of women attending Cabinet fell from eight to seven – while the total number of ministers attending shrank from 32 to 26. Along with the ministerial exits, the reshuffle – which Downing Street insiders had predicted would be “conventional” before the row with Mr Javid – included promotions for MPs who are highly rated by Number 10.