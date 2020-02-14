Manchester City banned from Champions League for two years by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two years Credit: PA

Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. The reigning Premier League champions are accused of overstating their sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016 by European football's governing body. The Premier League champions have also been fined £25 million.

City will play Real Madrid in the last-16 of this season's competition, with the first leg due to be played on February 26 at the Bernabeu. The ban does not impact their involvement in this season's competition, but Pep Guardiola's side would be unable to compete in the competition until the 2022/23 campaign.



The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). A UEFA statement said: "The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie: the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of 30 million euros."

Findings published by UEFA also state that the club "failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB". In a statement, Manchester City said they are "disappointed but not surprised" by UEFA's announcement and will appeal against the punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Manchester City have never won the Champions League but the club are desperate to win the competition. Credit: AP

They said: "The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position. "In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.

Raheem Sterling celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring in the Champions League. Credit: PA