Miami to relocate pack of peacocks after residents cry fowl

A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on a Miami neighbourhood will be relocated after city commissioners voted to side with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away.

It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighbourhood, mating into the night, pooing in large piles and scratching cars as they travel in packs of 20 to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reported.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend the city’s charter to allow for trapping and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. It seeks to lessen the peacock population by using a humane management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The commission did not specify how many peacocks would be relocated to another location, or when it would happen.