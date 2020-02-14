RBS share price falls as new CEO reveals her vision for the bank

Royal Bank of Scotland was born in Edinburgh almost three hundred years ago but in truth it’s not very Scottish.

The majority of its transactions happen South of the border and in future the group will be known as NatWest.

It’s a new name for a bank with a new chief executive and a new strategy.

“For me, the vision is to build a bank deeply embedded in the relationships with our customers and supporting the potential of people, families and businesses to thrive right the way across the UK,” said Alison Rose who became CEO in November.

The RBS brand took a hit when the bank collapsed into the arms of the taxpayer in 2008, the government remains its biggest shareholder and by far.