UK braces for severe weather as Storm Dennis brings flooding risk

The town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, was severely hit by flooding from Storm Ciara. Credit: PA

The Met Office has heightened weather warnings across the UK as Storm Dennis approaches. Forecasters say fast flowing or deep floodwater caused by expected heavy rain could cause "danger to life". The fourth named storm of the season will hit the country from Saturday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. It comes in the wake of Storm Ciara which battered the country earlier this week bringing widespread flooding - with areas of Cumbria, severely hit.

The UK faces further severe weather after Storm Ciara caused flooding and travel chaos. Credit: Twitter/South Shore Fire/Network Rail/PA

The UK’s week of miserable weather is set to continue with a total of seven weather warnings issued by the Met Office across the weekend. Forecasters predict "very heavy rain" will strike areas around the Brecon Beacons in South Wales, the Yorkshire Dales and Dartmoor in Devon for a 24 hour period. On Sunday, a fourth amber warning for areas south of London - stretching from Andover in Hampshire eastwards - has also been issued from shortly after midnight until 6pm. Conditions are likely to bring flooding to homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office warned.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, "causing danger to life", the Met Office said. There is a risk of communities being cut off by flooded roads and power cuts in affected areas. Trains, buses and roads could face closures, cancellations and delays. Speed restrictions could also be enforced on East Midlands Railway, with the TransPennine Express "likely to be disrupted". National Rail warned high winds could "damage overhead lines and tracks," causing further delays on the railways.

Calder Valley deluged with flood waters from Storm Ciara

The arrival of Storm Dennis comes just a week after Storm Ciara battered the country, bringing winds of over 90mph. Met Office meteorologists said inland gusts could reach 50mph by Saturday afternoon, rising to 80mph in exposed area. The AA has urged the public to follow safety advice on the roads when driving in windy conditions. Ben Sheridan, AA patrol of the year, said: "Take extra care when passing high-sided vehicles, cyclists and motorbikes, and watch out for sudden gusts, which can blow debris, trees and even damaged vehicles into your path."

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy rain to areas across the UK. Credit: PA