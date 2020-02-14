The Royal Rota: Our team discuss the new royal 'Fab Four' of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the new royal 'Fab Four' as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre alongside Charles and Camilla.

We hear from Lance Corporal Jack Silverwood who met the royal foursome on their day out and had an awkward encounter with Prince Charles who shook his bionic hand.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss if the Union flag should fly for Prince Andrew's birthday and why they think his daughter Beatrice's wedding will be a low-key affair.

They also look ahead to William and Kate's upcoming trip to Australia with the help of Europe Bureau Chief for Australia's Channel 7, Hugh Whitfeld.

