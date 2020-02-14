Three rolling out 5G to smartphones end of February after initial delay

Three will finally begin rolling out its 5G service to mobiles at the end of the month after delaying the launch last year. The firm is the last of the big four UK networks to introduce the next generation wireless technology to smartphones, which was originally due to arrive by the end of 2019. In November, Three said a number of issues, from acquiring the right planning permissions from landlords to arranging 5G equipment on masts, had forced it to push its original target “slightly behind”.

The telecommunications company has now revealed that its 5G offering will be available on mobiles in 65 locations from the end of February, including London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry and Nottingham. Those with a 5G-capable handset will be able to access Three’s 5G speeds at no extra cost to their existing data plan. The company first made its 5G available to homes in August, as a broadband service across parts of London.

