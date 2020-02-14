UK coronavirus patient attended London conference with more than 200 people, organisers say

The unidentified patient (not pictured) attended a conference in Westminster last week. Credit: PA

One of the people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK attended a conference in central London with more than 200 other delegates, according to organisers. The person, who has not been identified, attended the UK Bus Summit at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster last Thursday. The conference organiser, Transport Times, sent an email yesterday to all attendees to inform them of the risk, enclosing a letter from Public Health England (PHE). "While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you," the letter reportedly said. It warned attendees to take action and contact the NHS should they develop symptoms such as a fever or a cough.

The venue hosted the Conservative leader party conference last year.

The Queen Elizabeth II Centre's website says it hosts up to 400 national and international events a year. It's located opposite Westminster Abbey and near the Houses of Parliament, and it hosted the Conservative Party's leadership conference last year. Transport Minister for Roads and Security Baroness Charlotte Vere was in attendance, as well as a number of industry CEOs and directors from across the UK.

The UK's ninth confirmed patient was taken in at St Thomas' Hospital.

Dr Yimmy Chow from PHE said it was unlikely there was "significant" contact between the patient and other delegates, and the letter was a "precautionary" approach. "One of our main priorities has been to identify any people who we think have been in close contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19 to provide public health advice, as they may be at slightly increased risk of catching the virus," he said. It's understood the person who attended the conference is not linked to the ninth person identified with the virus in the UK - a woman from China who took an Uber to A&E after she developed symptoms.