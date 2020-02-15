Body found in search for man who fell into sea off Kent coast

A body has been found after an extensive search operation to find a man who fell into the sea of the Kent coast.

Lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and a Royal Navy warship were all dispatched to search the sea near Margate Harbour after reports of a man overboard, HM Coastguard said.

The sixty-gun frigate HMS Westminster was also believed to have responded to a relay call, and is in the area, according to ship-tracking data.