Caroline Flack, former Love Island presenter, has died

TV presenter Caroline Flack has died, her family said in a statement.

The statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found dead in her east London flat on Saturday.

The former Love Island host, 40, was due in court next month on charges of assaulting her boyfriend. Her trial was scheduled to begin on March 4.