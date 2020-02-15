- ITV Report
-
Caroline Flack, former Love Island presenter, has died
TV presenter Caroline Flack has died, her family said in a statement.
The statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.
"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."
A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found dead in her east London flat on Saturday.
The former Love Island host, 40, was due in court next month on charges of assaulting her boyfriend. Her trial was scheduled to begin on March 4.
Tributes have been pouring in to the former Love Island presenter, including friend Dan Wootton.
He wrote on Twitter: "Caroline is one of the most extraordinary woman I’ve ever met. She was kind to a fault. She cared like no one else. She was vulnerable. Other people’s feelings meant the world to her.
"She deserved so much more. I am truly heartbroken. This is so wrong. So wrong."
Mr Wootton, talkRADIO host and columnist at The Sun also shared a picture of Ms Flack.
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was among the people paying tribute to Flack following news of her death.
He tweeted: "Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad".
This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.
He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind".
Schofield wrote: "You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind".