Coronavirus death toll passes 1,500 in mainland China

The death toll from a strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in mainland China has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths early on Saturday morning. That increase saw the total reach 1,523 deaths. Authorities also said the latest 2,641 daily new cases of the virus represented a “major drop” and due to the widespread implementation a new diagnostic method.

Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, now includes cases based on a physician’s diagnosis before they have been confirmed by lab tests. The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to China’s National Health Commission. The total includes more than 1,700 medical workers, a senior Chinese official announced.

Six of the workers have died, Zeng Yixin, vice director of the National Health Commission, said. Medical workers account for about 3.8% of confirmed cases, Mr Zeng added. Cases have been recorded in countries including Britain, Japan and the US. Cambodia attracted the praise of the latter’s leader when it allowed a cruise ship refused entry elsewhere over coronavirus fears to dock in Sihanoukville.

