Disruption warning as Storm Dennis hits Scotland

Widespread disruption has been predicted this weekend as Scotland is hit by a second storm in under a week. The Scottish Government and Police Scotland have issued weather warnings, with Storm Dennis expected to bring gales and heavy rain. A Met Office amber warning for heavy rain across central southern Scotland will be in place from noon until 11pm on Saturday. On Sunday, a yellow warning for wind and rain will remain in place for the rest of southern Scotland, the central belt, the west coast and parts of the north-west from 7am until 8pm on Saturday.

A yellow warning for wind covers the whole of Scotland from noon on Sunday until Monday lunchtime. Scotland was battered by Storm Ciara from last Sunday, with high winds and heavy rain causing flooding, damage to buildings and transport disruption. The Met Office has forecast gusts will be less strong this weekend. Police said there is a high risk of disruption to the transport network and potential for problems with flooding and power supplies. A multi-agency response team will operate on Saturday at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry to monitor conditions.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office is expecting Storm Dennis to bring another period of adverse weather this weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for much of Saturday and Sunday, and into Monday morning. “The conditions will bring potential for disruption on the trunk road network, as well as other modes of transport, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off. “Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions. ” He added: “Details of any wind-based closures for the bridges on trunk road network are available from the Traffic Scotland service. “If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”

