Emily Thornberry eliminated in Labour leadership race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members. At the midnight Friday deadline, the shadow foreign secretary had 31 nominations from local constituency parties – two short of the 33 she required to go forward. She did not get any nominations from Labour Party affiliates – the other route onto the ballot paper.

The three other candidates still in the contest – Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy – had already obtained the nominations they needed. They now go through to the online and postal ballot of party members and registered supporters which opens on February 24. Following the confirmation of the result, Ms Thornberry said it was a “shame” she had not gone through, but praised her “brilliant” campaign team. “We had a standing start after the election, and operated on a shoe string, but we gave it everything,” she said in a statement. She paid tribute to the party supporters determined to fight back after December’s general election defeat at the hands of the Tories.

